Abbas spokesman named deputy PA Prime Minister

PA chairman's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina to serve as deputy PM, information minister, while maintaining current duties.

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas's spokesman has been named deputy prime minister, the

government announced on Thursday, a move criticized by his rivals from Islamist terrorist movement Hamas.

Nabil Abu Rudeina will serve as deputy prime minister and information minister, the government said.

The move comes amid talk of fresh attempts at reconciliation between Abbas's Fatah and Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said it ran contrary to those efforts, which have repeatedly failed in the past.

"Any reconciliation agreement must be submitted to a unity government and

not to a Fatah government," said Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri.

Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah told journalists the appointment was part of the Palestinian Authority's efforts to develop the information sector.

Abu Rudeina will retain his position as spokesman for Abbas.

Abbas, 82, is in the 14th year of a 4-year term as PA chairman. He has not chosen a successor.