Inside Livni's plan to take on Netanyahu

New Opposition Leader Tzipi Livni seeking to politicize civil organizations in an effort to overthrow the current government.

A new report sheds light on new Opposition Leader MK Tzipi Livni's efforts to bring down Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to a report in Makor Rishon, Livni has been holding extensive meetings with the heads of Israel's non-government organizations (NGO) in order to convince them to take to the streets against the government.

Livni wants the organizations to mobilize thousands of Israelis to engineer constant protest against the coalition. Termed "opposition in the streets", Livni has already met with far-left groups such as Molad, the Berl Katznelson Foundation, and J Street.

Livni is also attempting to sway less overtly political NGOs, such as the Abraham Foundation, the Reform Movement, and the 'Tag Meir' anti-price tag attack campaign. Upon being pressed for a response by Makor Rishon, Livni did not deny the reports and confirmed that the meetings had indeed taken place.

"It was the first meeting in a series of meetings that she intends to conduct with various parts of Israeli society, to hear and to express. In order for the meeting to be fruitful, it was agreed that it would remain closed to the media," said a statement by Livni's office.

Zionist Union head Avi Gabbay had agreed to install Livni as the opposition leader in late July in exchange for her agreement to support Gabbay as the faction's candidate for Prime Minister in the next elections. Livni will replace former Opposition leader Isaac Herzog, who was elected to replace refusenik and former minister Natan Sharansky as the head of the Jewish Agency.