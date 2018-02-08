Police and demonstrators face off at Jerusalem Pride Parade

Thousands of people gathered on Thursday in Jerusalem's Liberty Bell Park for the Jerusalem LGBT Pride Parade.



The parade is scheduled to begin at around 6 pm and will end at Independence Park in the city center, where singers Ninet Tayeb, Miri Messika and Dana International will perform.

The Lehava organization reports that the police are detaining demonstrators who wanted to protest against the LGBT parade. According to chairman Bentzi Gopstein said that "the police are sabotaging the counter-demonstration and after acting to silence the opponents of the parade. Now it is working to reduce the number of demonstrators against the parade."



Attorney and activist Itamar Ben-Gvir was lightly injured during the clashes.



The police reported that 2,400 police officers and Border Police are guarding the parade and are being backed up by helicopters and security cameras.