Hezbollah showcases latest additions to 'terror theme park'

Terror group announces new displays at propaganda park, including section about downing of Israeli helicopter in Second Lebanon War.

The Hezbollah terror organization has in recent days revealed the latest additions to its Lebanon theme park which it uses to showcase its terror exploits and weapons.

According to Hadashot 2, Hezbollah released a statement saying that new weapons that went into use during the Second Lebanon War were now on display at the park.

The report also said that there is now a section of the park dedicated to SA-7 and SA-14 anti-aircraft missiles, as well as a section for military terrain vehicles.

An additional new section of the park touts Hezbollah’s downing of an Israeli Yasur transport helicopter in 2006 during the Second Lebanon War, as a result of which all 5 crew members were killed.

Hezbollah also reportedly plans to include at the park various exercises for youth aged 6 to 18 whose goal, according to the terror group, is “is to educate young people in the country and teach them about the goals and achievements of the resistance” against Israel.