Report: Hamas officials may discuss Hamas-Fatah reconciliation

Arab sources have told Yediot Ahronot that Hamas is examining the possibility of a senior delegation from the organization arriving in Gaza to discuss an Egyptian-brokered reconciliation plan.

The delegation would arrive in Gaza on Thursday, and would be led by deputy leader Salah Al-'Aruri.

Yediot Ahronot noted that the reconciliation plan, between Gaza's ruling Hamas terror group and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah party, would also discuss attempts to reach a long-term arrangement with Israel.

According to the sources, Al-'Aruri received guarantees from Egypt and UN envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov that Israel would not harm him while he was in Gaza.

If the talks progress as expected, a meeting of the Fatah and Hamas delegations with senior Egyptian intelligence officials is expected on Saturday in Cairo, after which the two sides may formally announce an agreement on the continuation of the reconciliation process.

Unlike previous attempts at reconciliation, the current Hamas-Fatah reconciliation plan is part of a larger plan by Egypt and Mladenov involving Israel, the United States, and others, for Gaza arrangements.