France bans smartphones from schools

French lawmakers on Monday overwhelmingly voted to ban children from having smartphones with them at school.

The law will go into effect in September. It will force students up to age 15 to either leave their phones and tablets at home, or keep them off during the duration of the school day.

High schools will have the option of allowing or banning smartphones.

In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, "The general ban on mobile phones in schools and colleges has been definitively adopted by the National Assembly today. Commitment held."

"We know today that there is a phenomenon of screen addiction, the phenomenon of bad mobile phone use," said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on French news channel BFMTV.