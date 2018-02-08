Hundreds pray at Joseph's Tomb

Last night, a coordinated entry of visitors to Joseph's Tomb in Shechem was held.



The Charuv reconnaissance unit, which is currently deployed in the Samaria Regional Brigade, secured the visit, which lasted all night with great success and included about 900 visitors.

The commander of the Samaria Regional Brigade, Major Shlomi Cohen, related that "the entries to the city of Shechem and the site of Joseph's Tomb are carried out at predetermined times and are made possible by the protection of multiple forces."



He added that "the entrances to prayer are coordinated with the brigade, and this time as well, the brigade's forces acted to maintain order in the area and to ensure the safety of the worshipers.”



During the night, IDF forces, Shin Bet security services, Border Police and Israel Police arrested eight wanted persons suspected of involvement in terror activities and violent disturbances against civilians and security forces.

During searches by IDF forces from the Etzion and Binyamin regional brigades for illegal weapons, the forces seized a number of weapons of various kinds.



During a search of IDF forces from the Judea Brigade in the city of Hevron, forces seized thousands of shekels of terror money. In addition, IDF forces from the Etzion and Menashe regional brigades seized two vehicles, equivalent to tens of thousands of shekels, involved in terror purposes.