Nazi flag in Wyoming park

Visitors to a Laramie, Wyoming, park found that the park's American flag had been taken down and replaced by a Nazi flag.

On Monday, Laramie police found the American flag crumpled on the ground at the city's Washington Park, with the Nazi flag replacing it on the flagpole, a police spokesperson said.

The Nazi flag was removed and taken as evidence, and the American flag was returned to the flagpole.

Neither the flag nor the flagpole was damaged.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.