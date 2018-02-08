Netflix says it’s not offering Louis Farrakhan documentary

Netflix says reports it would offer a documentary about Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan were based on 'internal miscommunication.'

“[I]t appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused,” a representative said in a statement Tuesday.

The film, “The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music,” had appeared on lists in media outlets of upcoming Netflix offerings. Farrakhan, who has a history of making anti-Semitic statements, had also written Monday on Twitter that the documentary would be available on the service starting on Aug. 1. His tweet is no longer available.

In June, Twitter removed Farrakhan’s verified status after a clip was posted of the Nation of Islam leader speaking about “the Satanic Jew.”

Farrakhan has promoted an array of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including that Israel and Jews knew ahead of time about the 9/11 terror attacks and that they control the world. He has also attacked white people and the LGBTQ community in his statements.