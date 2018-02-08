Is the Joint List advising the PA?

Arab MKs participate in forum in Ramallah that dealt with the diplomatic battle against Israel.

Arab Knesset members Ayman Odeh, Aida Touma-Sliman and Jamal Zahalka participated in an advisory forum in Ramallah on Wednesday, which discussed the Palestinian position on the Trump administration's so-called "Deal of the Century".

The official Palestinian Authority Wafa news agency reported that the meeting was attended by leaders of the "National Forces", activists on behalf of Palestinian Arab prisoners in Israel and human rights organizations, as well as Ramallah Governor Laila Ghannam.

The participants in the forum expressed their opposition to the American initiatives, which they called "an attempt to eliminate the national problem of the Palestinian people and to evade the implementation of their legitimate rights enshrined in international law."

PA leaders have rejected the Trump administration’s peace efforts in protest over Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem of Israel’s capital and his relocating the U.S. embassy to the city. They have also claimed that the Trump administration’s peace plan was coordinated with Israel.

At Wednesday’s gathering, participants described the Nationality Law, which was recently approved by the Knesset, as "a very dangerous law because it establishes the true identity of Israel as a racist state that seeks to remove the Palestinian people from their land."

Participants in the forum also discussed the integration of Israeli Arabs in demonstrations against the Israeli government and called for the cancellation of the Israeli “pay to slay law” which allows for the offsetting of PA tax revenues in direct proportion to salaries paid by the PA to terrorists and their families.