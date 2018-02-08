Druze agree to discuss Netanyahu's outline

Leaders of Druze community agree to hold negotiations on PM's outline to solve the community’s protest against the Nationality Law.

The leaders of the Druze community announced on Wednesday night that they intend to hold negotiations on the outline presented by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in an attempt to solve the community’s protest against the Nationality Law.

A rally planned for Saturday night at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv will be held as scheduled, said the statement which came following a lengthy consultation in the town of Kafr Yasif in northern Israel.

"The Druze community thanks the Prime Minister for the tremendous efforts he invested in anchoring the constitutional status of the Druze community in the State of Israel," said the statement. "There is no doubt that a window of opportunity has been created for a historical precedent for advancing the Druze community and its status in the State of Israel."

The representatives added that "discussions should continue with the Prime Minister's team on the basis of the principles of the outline that was proposed in order to arrive at a document of understandings that is acceptable to both sides."

They called on members of the community to act responsibly, while respecting the law and symbols "for which we are fighting," while clarifying: "The issue of military service and the draft are outside the public debate."

The proposed plan involves new legislation which would anchor the status of the Druze and Circassian communities. The law will also recognize the contribution of those communities to the security of the state and will include support for community institutions, the strengthening of the Druze communities and the establishment of additional settlements as necessary, as well as the preservation of the heritage of the Druze people.

Netanyahu’s proposal came after the leaders of Israel's 130,000-strong Druze community - many of whom willingly serve in the police and military - have filed a court challenge to the law, which defines Israel as the Jewish people's nation state.