'We appreciate the American administration'

Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi and Hananel Dorani, chairman of the Yesha Council, spoke on Wednesday as Governor Mike Huckabee, a prominent Republican and close confidant to the Trump White House, visited a construction site in the Tamar neighborhood of Efrat.

“One visit here tells you the essence of the Jewish people, the essence of history, the essence of the importance of the Jewish people building their lives here,” said Revivi.

“It is on days like this that we appreciate having an American administration that realizes and understands the importance of our living here, understands the connection of the Jewish people with their homeland. This understanding is refreshing and greatly valued,” he continued.

Revivi welcomed the Trump administration’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and expressed hope that “this administration will be helpful in supporting our hold in the land of our forefathers. Please convey my deep appreciation to President Trump for all he has done until now. Please convey a personal invitation to come and visit and see what daily life in Judea and Samaria really looks like.”

Dorani welcomed Huckabee to Judea and Samaria and added, “Two days ago we met Ambassador Friedman when we went to visit the Ovadia family in Adam, which lost its husband and son Yotam [in the stabbing attack last week].”

“Yotam was an only son and he had two little children, the oldest of whom is less than three years old. This was the first formal visit the Ambassador made here to Judea and Samaria and it was very important to us. By coming here, you Governor Huckabee and the Ambassador, you send a message that we should separate between the positive vectors and negative vectors in the region.”

The positive, continued Dorani, includes the Trump administration and the American nation “which believe in the same values we believe in – liberty, freedom, peace, opportunity for everyone.”

The negative, he said, are the Palestinian Arabs “who believe in terror, who educate to hate, who encourage a 17-year-old boy to go out and murder, who pay monthly salaries to families of terrorists.”