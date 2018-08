Gil Hoffman explains why the news from the empty parliament building is surprisingly intense now.

Gil Hoffman broadcasts live from the Knesset, which is supposed to be in what Israelis call “cucumber season,” when no news happens. He explains why the news from the empty parliament building is surprisingly intense now.

He then interviews Rabbi Ari Koretzky of the Meor Jewish outreach program at the University of Maryland about the fight for Israel on college campuses.