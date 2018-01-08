Netanyahu: Iran will face global coalition if it blocks Red Sea

Prime Minister Binyaamin Netanyahu warned Iran not to attempt to block a key naval passage connecting Israel to the Red Sea.

"The sea provides us with many opportunities. Above all it increases the small size of the State of Israel and allows us to deploy our vessels above and below the waves across a vast area. This gives the State of Israel considerable power," Netanyahu said at the navy officers' course graduation ceremony in Haifa Wednesday.

“If Iran tries to block the Bab al-Mandab Strait, I am convinced it will find itself facing an international coalition determined to prevent this. This coalition will also include the State of Israel."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman also addressed Iranian threats to Israel's maritime shipping at the ceremony.

"We recently heard threats to attack Israeli ships on the Red Sea, and I look at the people around me, who are here, and it's a pity that our enemies can not see you and understand that we are well prepared to respond to any threat," he said.

"I want to emphasize: The IDF is prepared and ready to respond on two fronts simultaneously, and also at the Red Sea. Only in such a case will we be less selective and the damage to our enemies will be more difficult. I hope they will take this into account," Liberman added.