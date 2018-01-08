Report: US sought clarification of Nationality Law

The Trump Administration has asked the Israeli government for clarification regarding the implications of the Nationality Law in recent days, Channel 10 News reported.

According to the report, in response to the American appeal, Netanyahu's office made it clear to the Americans that the law does not lead to discrimination against minorities, nor does it have a far-reaching significance.

It was also reported that the White House accepted Israel's position on the issue.

Sources at the Prime Minister's Office said that the matter came up in a roundabout way, in a conversation between the head of staff at the Prime Minister's Office, Yoav Horowitz, and American Ambassador David Friedman, but there was no formal request for clarification.

The Foreign Ministry said in response: "We do not recognize a request for such clarification from the Trump administration."