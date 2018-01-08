

IDF captures terrorists who launched shooting attack near Bet El Terrorists who carried out shooting attack near Bet El 3 weeks ago came from same refugee camp. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90 IDF soldiers stand guard after attack (archive) IDF forces apprehended a terrorist squad which had carried out a shooting attack against the community of Beit El three weeks ago



The squad was apprehended in a joint activity of IDF and ISA forces, along with another collaborator. All of the suspects are residents of the Jalazone refugee camp. The squad carried out a shooting attack on the night of July 10th near the community of Beit El. No damage was caused and no injuries were reported.



In addition, the forces seized the weapon and vehicle used by the squad to carry out this attack.



The Jalazone refugee camp is a terror hotbed from which several terror squads have emerged.



The rapid apprehension of the squad and other terror cells, most of which prior to the attacks, demonstrates the effectiveness of the intelligence and operational capabilities at our disposal.



The IDF stated that "security forces will continue to thwart terror in order to facilitate the safety and daily routine of local civilians."













