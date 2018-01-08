Live: Launch of conservation project for old Yemenite village

Ateret Cohanim held a special ceremony Wednesday inaugurating the project to preserve and uphold the ancient synagogue of the "Yemenite village" in the Shiloach area of Jerusalem, near the Old City.

The Yemenite Village is an area which was settled by Jews who immigrated from Yemen in the 1880s. The Jewish residents were forced to flee their homes during the Arab Revolt of 1936. In the last few years Ateret Cohanim has been purchasing homes and structures to have Jews return to historic Jerusalem