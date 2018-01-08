'Terror will not undermine our presence here'

Culture and Minister Miri Regev visits Adam, where deadly stabbing attack took place last week. New neighborhood to be named for victim.

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev visited the town of Adam on Wednesday and comforted the members of the Ovadia family over the murder of Yotam Ovadia by a terrorist last week.

The minister heard the demands of the residents for various security components that will continue to protect their safety and security.

At the end of the visit, Minister Regev said: "I did not have words to comfort the family members about the shocking murder of Yotam the hero. I just asked them and the people about the new neighborhood with 400 housing units that the defense minister announced he would approve in the next few days, which will be called 'Ma'ale Yotam.'"

"Thus all our memories of Yotam will be a living memory, of a lively and vibrant neighborhood with lots of joy and children, and so everyone will know that Arab terror will not succeed in undermining our hold here. On the contrary, we deepen and expand it," said Minister Regev.