LGBTQ flags flown in front of Jerusalem synagogues

LGBT flags were hung in front of the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun ​​Synagogue in Jerusalem, two famous synagogues in the capital.

Yisrael Hayom reported that in a letter sent by Jerusalem Chief Rabbi Aryeh Stern wrote a letter to Mayor Nir Narkat demanding that the flags be removed.

"To my great regret, this year too, the parade is planned to have no wise spirit," he wrote last week.

"We have already discovered that it is impossible to prevent the march, but we have one request not to hoist the flags on King George Street, by the Great Synagogue and the Yeshurun ​​Synagogue, which are considered symbols of the sanctity of Jerusalem. That the flags that symbolize the opposite should not be waved next to them," he wrote.

The report said that on Wednesday morning, the day before the march is to be held, the flag that was hanged in front of the Great Synagogue was moved.

The Jerusalem Municipality said in response that "in accordance with the court's decision in 2005, the municipality of Jerusalem hung 105 flags throughout the city along the route of the march.