Israel, Ukraine, plan for Rosh Hashanah visitors to Uman

In preparation for the tens of thousands of Jewish visitors who will be heading to Uman, Ukraine, for Rosh Hashanah, an Israeli delegation of representatives from emergency services met with representatives of the Ukrainian government.

High ranking Ukrainian officials from the police and emergency medical services, as well regional and local government officials, took part in the meeting, which aimed to create a plan of action enabling a smoother, safer, holiday for the throngs of visitors.

Each year, tens of thousands of Jewish worshipers head to the city of Uman, where the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov is located, for the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

A rise in visits has been documented in previous years, and it is expected that the number of visitors this year will be even greater than in previous years.

Included in the delegation were representatives from Israeli Police, Israel’s National Security Council, United Hatzalah Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel, United Hatzalah's Ukraine Region Rabbi Hillel Cohen, the Foreign and Interior ministries, and businessman Levy Edri. Participants spoke about the challenges that the local authorities will face, as well as how each organization could assist in meeting those challenges.

The meeting follows a recent meeting between United Hatzalah leadership and Ukraine’s acting Health Minister Ulana Suprun.

Following the discussion, Maisel spoke about United Hatzalah’s role this coming year and how it differs from the role the organization played during previous years.

“It’s going to be much bigger,” Maisel said. “United Hatzalah will be taking over the operation of the local medical clinic in Uman and will be in charge of providing all of the staff and funding for its operation over the entire holiday.”

“We will be upgrading the facilities from previous years and investing heavily in creating a higher level of medical service, staffed by EMTs, paramedics, nurses and doctors both local and international in order to provide the best coverage possible.”

The clinic will be set up in the Klaus facility adjacent to the gravesite of Rebbe Nachman z”l.

Maisel noted that in addition to running the clinic, local as well as international EMS volunteers from United Hatzalah will be providing first response medical treatment throughout the area over the course of the holiday.