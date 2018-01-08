Homeless bride living in seminary dorm

When seminary is over most students go home. What if they have no home to return to?

This is the story of Michal Ben Ami. Michal's parents were divorced when she was young and her family never recovered. With her parents unable to raise her, Michal spent her childhood being passed from family to family without the security of a stable home. Michal is now living in her seminary dorm, a well-known seminary located in the south of Israel. She has nowhere to go home to.

In one month, Michal hopes to build her own home. She is engaged to be married to a young man who will be able to empathize with her traumatic life story. Michal wants to build a warm, loving and stable home. She wants to build the family she wanted to grow up with.

Michal is alone. No one can provide Michal with the most basic necessities for life after the wedding: an apartment, furniture, linens and dishes. How can she start a new life with nowhere to live? Help Michal now.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up, under the auspices of Kupat Ha'ir, to help Michal start her new life with her husband.

Michal's last name is most telling: Ben Ami. It is perhaps a message to us; with no parents to step in and care for her Michal depends on Klal Yisroel, she is essentialy a child of our nation.

TO HELP MICHAL START HER NEW LIFE CLICK HERE.

TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN CLICK HERE.