Police: J'lem motel arson not terror

Police announced Wednesday morning to the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court that they were of the opinion that the arson at the "Jaffa 60" motel in the city by an Arab from eastern Jerusalem was not a terror attack.



Judge Miriam Kasselzi extended the detention of the suspect Muhammad Ja'abari by six days, noting in her decision, "I agree with the defense that the chances of the respondent being charged with attempting to cause death are not high." The judge added that "this is the last remand before a prosecutor's declaration."



The suspect's attorney expressed satisfaction with the police's decision that the arson was not a terror attack. "The police also attributed to him today a new offense involving attempted murder and, to my delight, the court received a different impression and ruled that in its opinion the chances of attributing the suspect to this offense are not high."

At the same time, the police arrested a 37-year-old PA woman, originally from Shechem and currently living in Jerusalem. The police also attribute to her the offense of attempted murder.



In the arson, the parents of a family and their two children who came to celebrate a birthday in Jerusalem were seriously injured. The mother and her two children are in serious condition and are hospitalized in intensive care. The father, Ronen, was transferred to the burn treatment unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. He is anesthetized and on respiration, and his condition is defined as very serious.