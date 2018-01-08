Labour leader apologizes over anti-Semitic Holocaust conference

Jeremy Corbyn apologizes for 'anxiety' caused over his attendance at Holocaust conference where Israeli policy was compared to Nazism.

Britain's Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn apologized Wednesday for participating in a 2010 Holocaust memorial event in which anti-Semitic remarks were voiced.

"I apologize for the concerns and anxiety that this has caused," he said in a statement.

Corbyn was responding to a report in The Times, which said that, at the event in question, Holocaust survivor Hajo Meyer had compared Israeli policy to the Nazi regime, while another speaker, Haidar Eid, had claimed that Jews have been “Nazified.”

"The world was absolutely wrong to think that Nazism was defeated in 1945,” Eid reportedly had asserted.

"Nazism has won because it has finally managed to Nazify the consciousness of its own victims.”

Corbyn said that he did not “accept or condone” the views expressed at the event.

"In the past, in pursuit of justice for the Palestinian people and peace in Israel/Palestine, I have on occasion appeared on platforms with people whose views I completely reject.”

Corbyn’s apology came amid outrage among Jewish community leaders and party members against statements made by Corbyn ally Peter Willsman asserting that Jewish “Trump fanatics” were behind false claims of anti-Semitism within the Labour party.

In a recording released by The Jewish Chronicle on Monday, Willsman says, “I think we should ask the 70 rabbis where is your evidence of severe and widespread anti-Semitism in this party?”

”They can falsify social media very easily,” Willsman suggests, adding that “Some of these people in the Jewish community support Trump – they are Trump fanatics and all the rest of it.”

Willsman later apologized, claiming his words were not reported accurately.