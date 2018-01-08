Infant who nearly drowned in bucket dies

A one-year-old infant who nearly drowned in a bucket of water last week died on Wednesday.

The infant, who was arrived at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in critical condition last Tuesday, has been fighting for his life since.

However, on Wednesday doctors were forced to declare his death.

Last week, a five-month-old infant died in the bathtub in her family's Tel Aviv home. She was taken to the city's Ichilov Hospital after her mother found her under water.

The mother told Israel Police that she had bathed her infant and walked away for a short time. When she came back, she discovered that her daughter was under water and called rescue services.

Israel Police opened an investigation into the incident.

According to "Beterem - Safe Kids Israel," 24 children have drowned since the beginning of the 2018, compared to 15 children who drowned during 2017.

Since 2008, 181 children have drowned.