Bennett to Druze: No need to prove your loyalty

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) publicized a letter he wrote to Israel's Druze community.

The letter, which discussed the Nationality Law, praised the Druze community's loyalty to the State of Israel.

In his letter, Bennett wrote, "You do not need to prove to anyone your loyalty to the state."

He also noted that Druze rights will not be harmed by the law.

"Any decent person who reads the law would agree that there is no violation of the individual rights of any citizen," Bennett emphasized. "Everyone should avoid actions and statements that can hurt all of us for many years ahead."

Leaders of Israel's 130,000-strong Druze community - many of whom willingly serve in the police and military - have filed a court challenge to the law, which defines Israel as the Jewish People's nation state.