

Broshi sues Gabbay for slander Zionist Union MK files libel suit against party leader, claiming he was suspended in violation of party constitution.

Hillel Meir/TPS Eytan Broshi Eytan Broshi (Zionist Union) filed a libel suit against the leader of the party Avi Gabbay through his lawyer Ilan Bombach on Wednesday, demanding a sum of NIS 300,000.



In the lawsuit, it was claimed that Gabbay had suspended Broshi without a hearing as required by the party constitution, and had also called him a "sex offender."



"The defendant decided to trample the plaintiff and his reputation, blatantly and brutally ignoring the clauses of the binding constitution, and completely breaking the presumption of innocence available to the plaintiff," it says.



In the lawsuit, filed with the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, it is written that “the defendant ‘arranged’ for the plaintiff a shameful summary trial, which ended quickly with an ugly lynch, with a tweet on Twitter. The defendant went so far as to prove his ‘leadership’ towards the plaintiff, completely ignoring the Labor party constitution, and trampled his reputation in front of the entire country, while attributing to him the ugly 'status' of 'sex offender.'"













