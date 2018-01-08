Supreme Court: Bedouin community should negotiate move

The Supreme Court on Wednesday morning heard petitions regarding illegally built structures in the illegal Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar.

The petitions were submitted both by Khan al-Ahmar residents and the Regavim movement.

Khan al-Ahmar, built in the 1990s on land belonging to the Israeli town of Kfar Adumim east of Jerusalem, is home to some 170 Bedouin, who have expanded the encampment in recent years with the aid of foreign governments.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court delayed Khan al-Ahmar's scheduled demolition.

Judge Hanan Meltzer, who headed the panel, suggested that both sides reach an agreement with the Civil Administration about a new location for the structures.

"In Jewish communities, too, we prefer evacuation by agreement over orders and enforcement," Meltzer said.