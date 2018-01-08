'A modest man, satisfied with his lot'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Oren Edri, the brother-in-law of Yotam Ovadia, who was murdered by a PA Arab terrorist last week in the Binyamin town of Adam.

Edri described Yotam as “the definition of modesty. A simple man. A man who was satisfied with his lot. He felt like the richest and happiest man in the world.”

“I never heard him raise his voice. He was calm, quiet. He conveyed such confidence in his quiet demeanor, it was amazing.”

Edri explained that Yotam had been on the way to his parents house nearby, where he had hidden the ingredients for a romantic dinner he had planned for his wife, at the time that he was stabbed.

“Yotam was an old-fashioned kind of guy. It’s not a given that, after 6 years, a man is still a romantic, still hides a secret from his wife that he plans to prepare her with the foods she likes. He didn’t make do with flowers and chocolate, he brought her flowers and chocolate and said that he was going to his parents’ for a moment, where he had prepared all the ingredients for a barbeque, and he had put everything in the freezer there so that she wouldn’t know.”

Edri described the outpour of love and support that the bereaved family has received from the Jewish people.

“It’s just unbelievable. Not just residents of Adam - tourists, people we don’t know, and unfortunately many bereaved families who mourned their dear ones under similar circumstances. They come to comfort, and you find yourself comforting them in return.”

“What neighbors they have, who love them dearly. They are with us until the late hours of the night, and start the day with us. They don’t leave us for a moment.”

“The citizens of Israel show their support and love. I saw unconditional love during my service in Operation Protective Edge, but not on this level. The Jewish people comes from every corner, and people say, I don’t know you but I have come to share your sorrow, and it really warms the heart.”

Over US Ambassador David Friedman’s condolence visit, he said, “He warmed our hearts when he spoke with us. He was here for almost an hour, spoke to us in Hebrew. Such a warm and loving man. After a couple words that he says, you feel his inner pain, and when he says that the government sends its condolences, it strengthens you so much and gives you such support. It’s not a given, and full respect to him for taking the time to visit us.”