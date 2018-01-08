The Nation-State Law and the Jewish problem

The inexorable bond between the Land of Israel and the commandments.

This week we read the Torah portion of Eikev, with its beautiful emphasis on the centrality and significance of the performance of the Torah's commandments in the Land of Israel.

Indeed this Torah portion is bursting with praise and appreciation for the Land of Israel.

This week's dynamic and inspiring installment of Temple Talk focuses on these concepts as Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the amazing confluence of this Torah portion with the hotly contested, newly-framed law passed by Israel's Knesset called the Nation-State Law, which defines and emphasizes the Jewish character of the State of Israel.

A very timely episode of Temple Talk, not to be missed!