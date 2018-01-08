Trump: I have a feeling Iran will be talking to us soon

Trump suggests talks with Iran are imminent, despite the country’s leaders rejecting his offer for a meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday night that talks with Iran were imminent, despite the country’s leaders rejecting his offer for a meeting.

"I have a feeling they'll be talking to us pretty soon, and maybe not, and that's okay too," Trump told a rally in Tampa, Florida, according to AFP.

The President once again criticized the "horrible, one-sided" 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers from which he withdrew in May.

On Monday, Trump said he would be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 deal.

Iran was quick to dismiss the gesture, with an adviser to Rouhani saying that the only way back to talks with the United States was for Washington to return to the nuclear deals which Trump exited in May.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Interior Minister Abdul Razza Rakhmani Fazi rejected Trump’s call as well, insisting the U.S. is untrustworthy and therefore Iran cannot recognize it as a negotiating partner.

Later in the day, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also dismissed Trump’s comments and said, “Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting. Even U.S. presidents after you will not see that day.”