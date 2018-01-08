Zarif: U.S. must respect us, threats don't work

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif ruled out any talks with U.S. officials and called on Washington to respect his country.

In a tweet, Zarif said Iran and the U.S. held talks for two years which resulted in the 2015 nuclear deal, from which President Donald Trump recently withdraw.

“It’s been working. US can only blame itself for pulling out and leaving the table. Threats, sanctions and PR stunts won’t work. Try respect: for Iranians and for international commitments,” he added.

Trump last week warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Twitter not to threaten the United States again.

Before Trump’s tweet, Rouhani had warned the United States not to "play with the lion's tail", saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

On Monday, however, Trump changed his rhetoric and said he would be willing to meet Rouhani without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran was quick to dismiss the gesture, with an adviser to Rouhani saying that the only way back to talks with the United States was for Washington to return to the nuclear deals which Trump exited in May.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Interior Minister Abdul Razza Rakhmani Fazi rejected Trump’s call as well, insisting the U.S. is untrustworthy and therefore Iran cannot recognize it as a negotiating partner.

Later in the day, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also dismissed Trump’s comments and said, “Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting. Even U.S. presidents after you will not see that day.”