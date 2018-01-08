Revolutionary Guards: Iranian leaders will never meet Trump

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s tentative offer of talks with Tehran, Reuters reported.

“Mr. Trump! Iran is not North Korea to accept your offer for a meeting,” Guards commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari said.

“Even U.S. presidents after you will not see that day,” he added.

The comments came after Trump said on Monday he would be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions to discuss how to improve ties after he pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Iran was quick to dismiss the gesture, with an adviser to Rouhani saying that the only way back to talks with the United States was for Washington to return to the nuclear deals which Trump exited in May.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Interior Minister Abdul Razza Rakhmani Fazi rejected Trump’s call as well, insisting the U.S. is untrustworthy and therefore Iran cannot recognize it as a negotiating partner.

Trump’s statement on Monday marked a turnaround from his previous comments. Last week, he warned Rouhani on Twitter not to threaten the United States again.

Before Trump’s tweet, Rouhani had warned the United States not to "play with the lion's tail", saying that conflict with Iran would be the "mother of all wars".

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later responded to Trump with a tweet of his own, writing, “Color us unimpressed: The world heard even harsher bluster a few months ago. And Iranians have heard them —albeit more civilized ones—for 40 yrs. We’ve been around for millennia and seen fall of empires, incl our own, which lasted more than the life of some countries. Be cautious!”

Trump later appeared to soften his rhetoric when he kept open the possibility of negotiating an agreement to denuclearize Iran.