Can people heal The World?

Is the modern version of tikkun olam really what the sages meant or has it been co-opted to play into a ‘liberal’ political and social agenda? Jonathan Neumann raises the question and many others in his newly published book ‘To Heal The World’.

Neumann and Eve Harrow discuss the idea that traditional Judaism has been corrupted by the Jewish Left and how and why that happened. It influenced the Obama administration’s attitude towards Israel, has changed campus life and to a great degree what’s considered ‘PC’. Insidious destroyers of Western society or simply naive do-gooders? You decide.