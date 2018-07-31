PA condemns US Ambassador consoling terror victims

'Heartbroken by her tears and her in-laws' who lost their only son. Today, PA Foreign Ministry condemned my visit. Nothing more to say.'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted about his condolence visit to a terror victim's family and the subsequent PA reaction: "Yesterday I visited a young widow grieving the death of her husband, murdered last week by a Palestinian terrorist," Friedman wrote. "I was heartbroken by her tears and those of her in-laws who had lost their only son. Today, the PA Foreign Ministry condemned my visit. Nothing more to say."

Ambassador Friedman payed a shiva call to the family of Yotam Ovadia, who was murdered by an Arab terrorist last week.

The Ambassador spoke at length with Yotam’s widow and father offering his deepest felt condolence. Speaking as he left the house of mourning the Ambassador stated:

“I was heartbroken to see the tragic impact of the murder of Yotam Ovadia - a young mother left alone to care for two small children, parents grieving for their only son. Words are insufficient to describe the evil and barbarity of the terrorist act.”