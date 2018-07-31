US sources tell Israeli official Trump offer to meet Iranian president without preconditions not a change in policy.

An Israeli political source said that there had been no change in US policy on Iran following US President Donald Trump's declaration that he was prepared to meet with the Iranian president without preconditions

"Israel is in constant contact with the American administration, and senior American officials have told Israel that there is no change in the aggressive policy against Iran," the source said.

President Trump surprised the world last night by stating that he would be willing to hold a meeting at any time with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without any preconditions.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet," Trump said. He said he would set “no preconditions,” and that “If they want to meet, I’ll meet, anytime they want.”

The Iranians, for their part, made it clear that they were not in a hurry to accept the proposal. Iran's Interior Minister Abdul Raza Rahmani Fazi explained that the United States is unreliable and therefore can not be recognized as a partner for negotiations. Fazi added, "How can we trust them after they unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement?"