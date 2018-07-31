3 children injured in Golan traffic accident

5 injured, including 2 children in serious condition after head-on collision in northwestern Golan Heights.

Five people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on Route 978 near Moshav Sha'al in the northwestern Golan Heights.

Two children, aged five and ten, whose condition is defined as severe and who suffered a head injury, were evacuated by a Magen David Adom helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

A ten-year-old girl whose condition is defined as moderate and suffering from a head injury, as well as two other lightly wounded patients, were evacuated by the MDA teams to Ziv Hospital in Safed.