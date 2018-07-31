Iranian minister: How can we trust the US?

Iran rejects Trump offer to meet without preconditions, citing US withdrawal from nuclear deal as proof US is not trustworthy.

Iran's Interior Minister Abdul Razza Rakhmani Fazi issued the Islamic Republic's first official response Tuesday to US President Donald Trump's statement that he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.

The Iranian minister said that the US is untrustworthy and therefore Iran cannot recognize it as a negotiating partner.

"How can we trust them after they unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement?" Fazi asked,

On Tuesday, President Trump said that he would be willing to meet with his Iranian counterpart anytime.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet," Trump said. He said he would set “no preconditions,” and, “If they want to meet, I’ll meet, anytime they want.”

He said he would wait for an Iranian request to hold such a meeting. "I'm willing to meet with anyone because I believe in personal meetings."

Trump added that this is a particularly important issue, "given the fact that the risk of non-meeting and disconnection could lead to a real war."