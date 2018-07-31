'It is important that the rabbis be heard'

Bet El Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Zalman Melamed on Tuesday called on rabbis and educators not to be afraid of negative media coverage and to acquire practical tools to properly handle a hostile press.

"Of course, rabbis need to know how to speak in the media, and to ensure that things are understood correctly," Rabbi Melamed said ahead of the 'Spirit and Communications' conference.

He also explained the importance of the voice of the rabbis and of the Torah in the media. "It is very important that the rabbis' voice be heard, of course, in a clean manner, and rabbis should not be afraid. The main thing is that the rabbis should not just make responses to the media, but they should initiate themselves, to express the Torah correctly and take more initiative."

"Rabbis need to know how to speak in the media, because they [the media] do not present their opinions accurately," he said.

Rabbi Melamed recommended that rabbis and educators acquire practical tools that will give them the knowledge they need to use the media and social media properly and effectively.

The 'Spirit and Communication' conference is part of a new initiative of the Association of Rabbis for Congregations, and is intended for rabbis and educators and for anyone who wants his Torah and opinions to be presented correctly. The conference marks the beginning of a larger program, which will focus on the transmission of content on the Internet and in the various forms of media.