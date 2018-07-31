Report: Course of missing Flight MH370 was changed manually

Investigators refuse to rule out third-party intervention, say no evidence pilots responsible for crash.

A special investigative panel made up of 19 experts from around the world submitted a report on the unexplained crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370.

MH370 disappeared over the southern Indian Ocean on March 8, 2014. The lengthy search for debris and bodies was suspended in January 2017 after it turned up just over two dozen pieces of debris over the course of nearly three years.

In a 495-page report, investigators confirmed that they do not yet know why Flight MH370 disappeared four years ago.

However, the report noted that the plane's direction was changed manually.

Investigators refused to deny the possibility that someone other than the plane's pilots had changed its course, and acknowledged that there may have been "intervention by a third party."

According to the report, the loss of communications was probably due to a short power failure or the equipment being turned off manually.

The report also said that there is no evidence to prove that either pilot was responsible for the plane's crash, nor is there any evidence to prove that someone other than the pilot was flying the plane, either physically or remotely. In addition, there is no evidence to show that the plane deliberately tried to avoid radar.

Nor was the amount of fuel in the plane greater than usual.

Complicating matters is that physical investigations, carried out partially via examination of debris, have not shown any evidence of an explosion, fire, technical malfunction, or suspicious cargo. In addition, there is no evidence to show that a lack of oxygen suffocated both crew and passengers.

The report concluded, "The team is unable to determine the real cause for the disappearance of MH370."