Poet who incited to violence sentenced to prison

Nazareth court slaps Arab poet who incited to violence with five months in prison,

An Arab poet was sentenced to five months in prison for publishing a poem inciting to violence.

On Tuesday, Nazareth's Magistrates Court sentenced Darin Tatour, 36, to five months in prison and six months probation after Tatour was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and inciting to violence.

Tatour was arrested in October 2015 after she posted a poem entitled "Resist with me. Resist them." on Youtube. As Tatour read her poem, a melody played in the background and the screen showed photographs of terrorists throwing rocks and firebombs at IDF soldiers.

Tatour also posted as her Facebook profile picture a photograph of a young female terrorist who was injured by gunfire after she threatened soldiers with a knife in 2015. The photograph was captioned, "I am the next martyr."

Several terror attacks have been inspired and aided by social media posts.

Israel is working to pass the "Facebook law," which would allow Israeli courts to order the removal of online incitement on Facebook, including advertisements, and would declare all incitement to be a criminal offense if it endangered a person, community, or the State of Israel.

The law has already passed its first reading in the Knesset plenum, and has been approved in committee for its second and third Knesset readings. However, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blocked the law's advancement earlier this month.