London: Woman wakes up to find python in her bed

Woman gets 'fright of her life' after waking up to find a 3-foot-long snake curled up in her bed.

A London woman recently got the “fright of her life,” after waking up to find a 3-foot-long python curled up next to her.

According to BBC, upon waking up and finding the royal python beside her in her west-London apartment last week, she rushed out of the room and called Britain’s Royal Society for the Protection of Animals (RSPCA).

The snake had already slithered away by the time they arrived, but was captured a day later in the apartment by officer Jill Sanders.

"The poor resident must have had the fright of their life waking up to a snake in their bed,” Sanders said, according to BBC.

The RSPCA said according to the report that it believed that the harmless intruder belonged to someone living in the area, though it did not know how the snake had entered the apartment.

"Reptiles, particularly snakes, can be extremely good escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid," Sanders added.