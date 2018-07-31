The Strauss Group warned consumers not to use some of its "Achla" brand hummus.

The hummus, which comes in containers of 650g and has an expiration date of September 6, 2018, is suspected of carrying salmonella.

Strauss is working to recall the products, after a small amount reached store shelves.

Those who have already bought the product, which bears the barcode 7290107940030, are requested not to consume it.

In a statement, the company said, "During one of the routine quality checks Strauss conducted in a factory, one of the results showed that one of the batches may be contaminated with salmonella. A small number of products from this batch were accidentally sent to retailers."

"Strauss apologizes to its customers, and is working to remove these products from store shelves.

"We emphasize that all other Achla products were tested and found to be completely fit for consumption.".