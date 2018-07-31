Security officials estimated Monday that one Gaza sniper linked to one of the terrorist organizations is responsible for the two major shooting incidents in the past week and a half on the border fence near Kissufim.



The defense establishment believes that the sniper was the one who hit Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi a week and a half ago during a riot of Gaza residents along the security fence. Levi, who was wearing a ceramic vest, was shot accurately and critically wounded. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors were forced to confirm his death.



Lieutenant Bar Vaknin was injured in the past week in a similar incident, hundreds of yards from the area of ​​the first incident. He was moderately wounded in the stomach and was treated at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

In the meantime, the firing of kites and balloons continued yesterday towards the area surrounding the Gaza Strip. About 14 fires were counted throughout the area, and almost all of them were contained immediately.