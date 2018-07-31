MK: We need to carefully examine the charges against Broshi

MK Akram Hasoon defends MK Eitan Broshi, says he should not be condemned until things are thoroughly examined.

MK Akram Hasoon (Kulanu) opined on Monday that MK Eitan Broshi (Zionist Union) should not be judged harshly and called for the charges against him to examined carefully in order to determine whether they are correct.

On Sunday, Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay demanded that Broshi resign from the Knesset after new testimony was published indicating that Broshi harassed a woman 15 years ago. This followed an earlier incident in which Broshi groped MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin during a party tour of a Gaza border town in early July.

"We sometimes intensify things too much. I am against any acts of violence or sexual harassment against women, but every time there is a small fault or a small hint [that something happened], the woman complains and makes stories and sometimes articles and headlines out of it, and often we see that it does not even amount to an indictment," Hasoon said on Radio Darom 101.5FM.

Broshi, who has refused to heed Gabbay’s call to resign, on Monday threatened to sue Gabbay for suspending him from the faction and demanded he apologize for calling him a “sex offender”.

Gabbay, in turn, made clear that has no intention of apologizing to Broshi.