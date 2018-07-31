Leah Goldin, mother of Hadar Goldin, says aid to Gaza should be conditioned on Hamas returning her son and IDF soldier Oron Shaul.

Leah Goldin, mother of slain IDF soldier Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, spoke on Monday at the Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem.

“Israel is the only state in the world that feeds its enemies during wartime, providing them with food, water and medicine,” said Goldin.

“Hadar was killed two hours after a ceasefire was declared on August 1, 2014. This ceasefire was brokered by the United Nations and the United States and supported by the European Union,” she reminded the audience, adding that the family is “looking for the support of the international community to put pressure on Hamas and on Gaza in order to return Hadar and another soldier, Oron Shaul, to decent burial in Israel.”

Goldin further noted that Canadian Professor Irwin Cotler, formerly Canada’s Justice Minister, presented proof that Hadar’s case is a violation of international humanitarian law, not just by Hamas but by the Palestinian Authority as well.

“This is the same legal authority by which the entire international community is providing money to Gaza,” she explained, adding the family is appealing to those who give money to Gaza and tells them that “you cannot provide humanitarian aid to those who violate international humanitarian law.”

The European countries were “very good and responsive. They are actually considering how to factor in the next humanitarian aid to Gaza with the return of the soldiers.”

Of greater importance is how President Donald Trump can assist, said Goldin.

“President Trump showed us how to release hostages from North Korea. There was an agreement, and the credibility check was in the form of the release of the hostages. Now we have the same situation here. We have a big initiative of the United States, with the Egyptians, to rebuild Gaza and to upgrade the Sinai Peninsula. So we say now: ‘Please go and ask President Trump to deliver the message loud and clear to the Egyptians: As a credibility check, you should return Hadar and Oron, because the Egyptians have the greatest leverage over Hamas.’”