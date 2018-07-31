Life expectancy rises, our retirement pension decreases

How can you plan retirement for someone who may live to 100?

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and professor of economics at the London Business School, Andrew Scott discuss what the "Age of Longevity" means for retirement planning. Professor Scott expounds on how and why the current retirement system has to change to accommodate longer life spans.

Current 20-year-olds can expect to live to 100. Although this is good news for the medical field and society in general, it raises an economic concern. Risk, and the uncertainty of returns is difficult to calculate.

Is it possible to lower risk in your portfolio? Does using professional money managers lower risk in your investment portfolio?