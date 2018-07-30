'Ready to meet Iranian president unconditionally'

US President Donald Trump says he will be willing to meet any senior Iranian official if the Tehran government is interested.

US President Donald Trump on Monday evening declared that he will be willing to hold a meeting at any time with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without any preconditions.

"I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know if they’re ready yet," Trump said. He said he would set “no preconditions,” and, “If they want to meet, I’ll meet, anytime they want.”

He said he would wait for an Iranian request to hold such a meeting. "I'm willing to meet with anyone because I believe in personal meetings."

Trump added that this is a particularly important issue, "given the fact that the risk of non-meeting and disconnection could lead to a real war."