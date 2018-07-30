Anthony Scaramucci at Arutz Sheva Jerusalem conference: 'Because of the Jewish religion this fire of the individual spirit has survived.'

Former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci spoke this evening at the Arutz Sheva conference in Jerusalem.

"I read a biography of Augustus, Jesus was born during his reign. There is a bok that traces all of Western civilization to here - it's all based on the Torah. The biggest and most important minority in our civilization is the individual. If the individual is given rights, the individual's potential is limitless.

"Because of the Jewish religion this fire of the individual spirit has survived. We see that wherever Augustus reigned and pushed the empire, the West survived, and where he didn't, its more of an autocracy until today.

"When you think about the prosecution and Jews' contribution to society, the Jewish people have made an outsized contribution to civilization, and you should be super, super proud of what you've done. This place needs to be protected forever. The permanence of the Jewish State is important to the world and the concept of the individual," Scaramucci said.