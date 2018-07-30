'Essential US continue to be best friend Israel has'

Mike Huckabee spoke at a special conference organized by Arutz Sheva in Jerusalem.

"Israel gets treated as my daughter was treated by the Red Hen Inn in Lexington, Virginia," Huckabee said.

We went to Joseph's tomb at 2 in the morning in an armored vehicle, drove around burning tires, and coughed tear gas, just to give a little prayer.

"We were in a part of Israel where people believe such a holy place should be off limits because of the animosity and anti-Semitism that's never been called out.

"Israel does more to protect Muslims and Christians than they do to protect Jews who go to the Kotel, and they should get credit for that," Huckabee said.