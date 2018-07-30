Zionist Union leader: I won't apologize to MK Broshi

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay says he won't apologize to MK Broshi for calling him a 'sex offender.'

Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay on Monday said he has no intention of acceding to MK Eytan Broshi's (ZIonist Union) request he apologize for calling him a "sex offender."

"A public space that is safe and protected for women is a goal that we will continue too fight for," Gabbay said. "Scare tactics will not help."

Earlier this week, Channel 10 reported that Broshi grabbed a woman in an elevator in 2006 when he led the Jezreel Valley Regional Council. The woman added that she had sent a letter to Zionist Union head Avi Gabbay informing him of the reported attack.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month, when it became known that Broshi had touched MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin's (Zionist Union) rear during a party trip.

Broshi said he had apologized for his mistake, and Nahmias-Verbin confirmed that she had accepted his apology.

On Sunday, Broshi said he would sue party leader Avi Gabbay for suspending him from the faction after sexual harassment allegations surfaced, and said he does not intend to resign, since he "did not do anything."

He also sent Gabbay a letter demanding Gabbay publicly apologize - including via Twitter - for the allegations.



The Zionist Union is made up of the Labor Party, MK Tzipi Livni's Hatnuah, and the Green Movement.